Gambia crisis: AU, ECOWAS leaders, others to visit Jammeh Wednesday

West African leaders on Monday resolved to meet with Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh on Wednesday in Banjul to discuss the need for him to respect his country’s constitution. Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama made this known in Abuja when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of a meeting of some ECOWAS leaders in Abuja. The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the mediator in the crisis in The Gambia.

