Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia crisis: AU, ECOWAS leaders, others to visit Jammeh Wednesday

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

West African leaders on Monday resolved to meet with Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh on Wednesday in Banjul to discuss the need for him to respect his country’s constitution. Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama made this known in Abuja when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of a meeting of some ECOWAS leaders in Abuja. The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the mediator in the crisis in The Gambia.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.