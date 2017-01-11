Gambia: Dogara Advocates Enforcement Of Peaceful Transition

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara yesterday said that peaceful transition should be enforced in Gambia, if Yahya Jammeh refuses to hand over to Adama Barrow, winner of the presidential election.

Following the December 1 election, Jammeh conceded defeat and congratulated Barrow but consequently faulted the election adding that he would not hand over power.

Contained in his address on resumption of plenary yesterday, Dogara noted that the situation in Gambia constitutes to put a dent on the rising profile of democracy on the African continent adding that “the legislature will stand firmly behind the government of Nigeria as well as ECOWAS in ensuring that no individual leader on the African continent engages in conducts prejudicial to the growth of Africa’s democracy.”

“On the external front, particularly within the ECOWAS sub-region, recent events call for both joy and concern. There have been peaceful elections and transitions of power in Ghana to the delight and pride of all Africans,” the speaker said.

“However, in Gambia, even though peaceful elections took place, the outgoing President Yahya Jammeh, has recanted his pledge to hand over power peacefully after losing the elections. The situation in Gambia constitutes a serious dent on the rising profile of the development of democracy on the African continent.”

