Gambia electoral commission head flees country

The Chairman of the Gambian Electoral Commission has fled the country following threats to his life, his nephew said on Tuesday. Alieu Momar Njai had declared Adama Barrow the winner of the Dec. 1 presidential election, but President Yahya Jammeh has refused to relinquish power, challenging the election results in court.

