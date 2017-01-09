Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: FG on standby to evacuate Nigerians if… Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Posted on Jan 9, 2017

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is ‘on standby’ to evacuate Nigerians in the Gambia if the need arises.

Following the refusal of President Yahaya Jammeh to step down after losing the country’s last Presidential election, crisis may erupt in the country.

Against this backdrop, Dabiri-Erewa, while responding to a Twitter user’s question stated that Nigeria was prepared to relocate its citizens should the need arise.

