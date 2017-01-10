Gambia: FG on standby to evacuate Nigerians
Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said the government is on standby to evacuate its citizens in The Gambia if the need arises. President Yahaya Jammeh is refusing to step down , after losing the presidential election held last month. Jammeh had initially conceded defeat to […]
