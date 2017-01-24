Gambia: How Tinubu’s jet was used to fly Yahya Jammeh to exile
The VP-CBT Falcon Jet had been with Alpha Conde, the Guinean president, who is a close friend of the APC leader.
The post Gambia: How Tinubu’s jet was used to fly Yahya Jammeh to exile appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG