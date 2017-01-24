Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: How Tinubu’s jet was used to fly Yahya Jammeh to exile

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ex-President Yahya Jammeh flies out of Banjul airport into exile (Photo Credit: www.independent.co.uk)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The VP-CBT Falcon Jet had been with Alpha Conde, the Guinean president, who is a close friend of the APC leader.

The post Gambia: How Tinubu’s jet was used to fly Yahya Jammeh to exile appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.