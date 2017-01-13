Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: “I will be the president on 19 January,” Adama Barrow says

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The winner of December’s presidential election in The Gambia says is confident he will be sworn in next week despite President Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to give up power. “It will go ahead… I will be the president on the 19th,” Adama Barrow told BBC World Service.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.