Gambia: “I will be the president on 19 January,” Adama Barrow says
The winner of December’s presidential election in The Gambia says is confident he will be sworn in next week despite President Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to give up power. “It will go ahead… I will be the president on the 19th,” Adama Barrow told BBC World Service.
