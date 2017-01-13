Gambia: “I will be the president on 19 January,” Adama Barrow says

The winner of December’s presidential election in The Gambia says is confident he will be sworn in next week despite President Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to give up power. “It will go ahead… I will be the president on the 19th,” Adama Barrow told BBC World Service.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

