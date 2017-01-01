Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Jammeh accuses Buhari, other West African leaders of declaring war

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

Gambian President Jammeh sits in his office during a news conference in Banjul...Gambian President Yahya Jammeh sits in his office during a news conference in Banjul, after election results announced him the winner of presidential polls, September 23, 2006. Tens of thousands of people crammed onto Gambia's tiny island capital Banjul on Saturday as Jammeh threw a massive beach party to celebrate his re-election for a third term. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly (GAMBIA)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“Let me make it very clear that we are ready to defend this country against any aggression.”

The post Gambia: Jammeh accuses Buhari, other West African leaders of declaring war appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.