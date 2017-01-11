Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: Jammeh appoints peace mediator with Barrow

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Gambia | 0 comments

President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia has on Wednesday appointed a mediator to facilitate a reconciliatory meeting between himself and president-elect Adama Barrow. In a televised address to the nation early Wednesday, Jammeh said the ruling party’s Secretary-General will mediate between himself and his supporters on one hand and Barrow and his supporters on the other…

The post Gambia: Jammeh appoints peace mediator with Barrow appeared first on The Herald Nigeria

