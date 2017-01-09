Gambia: Jammeh closes fourth radio station

Gambian authorities have closed Paradise FM, the fourth radio station to be shut since last week, one of its presenters said on Monday. The minister said that Paradise FM was closed on orders allegedly given by the Communication and Information Ministry, presenter Andrew Gibba said. The closure came hours after Paradise FM had interviewed a spokesman of a coalition backing president-elect Adama Barrow, to whom President Yahya Jammeh has refused to cede power after losing the Dec.

