Gambia – Jammeh declares state of emergency
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, state television said, after refusing to hand power to opposition leader Adama Barrow who won an election on Dec. 1.
The precise terms of the state of emergency and its implications for Thursday’s inauguration of the president-elect were not immediately known.
