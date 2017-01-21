Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: Jammeh explains why he finally stepped down [VIDEO]

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

yahya-jammeh-1

Former president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has spoken for the first time since it was confirmed he will be relinquishing power. His decision followed peace moves by Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz on Friday. In a seven-minute state broadcast, Jammeh said he was committed to preserving the lives of citizens and […]

