Gambia: Jammeh finally decides to step down

Embattled former president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has finally decided to step down, following his defeat in the presidential election held last month. According to France 24, Jammeh is currently writing a statement where he accepts to leave, in the presence of Guinean officials. Jammeh had reportedly asked the Economic Community of West African […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

