Gambia: Jammeh hits judicial dead end

Efforts of The Gambia’s President Yayah Jammeh to use the judiciary to remain in power beyond January 19, after losing the December 1st election to opposition Adama Barrow appeared to have hot a dead end on Tuesday. The Gambia’s Supreme Court said on Tuesday, that it cannot rule for several months on Jammeh’s challenge against his electoral defeat due to a lack of judges. The court’s chief justice, Emmanuel Fagbenle said:

