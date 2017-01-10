Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Jammeh hits judicial dead end

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Efforts of The Gambia’s President Yayah Jammeh to use the judiciary to remain in power beyond January 19, after losing the December 1st election to opposition Adama Barrow appeared to have hot a dead end on Tuesday. The Gambia’s Supreme Court said on Tuesday, that it cannot rule for several months on  Jammeh’s challenge against his electoral defeat due to a lack of judges. The court’s chief justice, Emmanuel Fagbenle said:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.