Gambia: Jammeh leaves Banjul

Gambian President Adama Barrow on Saturday confirmed that former president Yahya Jammeh has left the country. Barrow on his twitter handle, @adama_barrow, said “would like to inform you that the 2nd President of the Republic of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has left Gambia.#Gambia.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

