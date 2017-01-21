Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Jammeh leaves Banjul

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gambian President Adama Barrow on Saturday confirmed that former president Yahya Jammeh has left the country. Barrow on his twitter handle, @adama_barrow, said “would like to inform you that the 2nd President of the Republic of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has left Gambia.#Gambia.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.