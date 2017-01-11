Gambia: Jammeh seeks reconciliation, appoints mediator with Barrow

Yahya Jammeh issued an executive order not to arrest or prosecute citizens for “acts or omissions’’ committed during the pre and post electoral period.

The post Gambia: Jammeh seeks reconciliation, appoints mediator with Barrow appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

