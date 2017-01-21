Gambia: Jammeh steps down

President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that defeated president Yayah Jammeh has stepped down. Barrow, on his twitter handle on Friday, @adama_barrow said: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. “He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia.” Barrow on Thursday took the oath of office…

The post Gambia: Jammeh steps down appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

