Gambia: Jammeh steps down

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Gambia, World | 0 comments

President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that defeated president Yayah Jammeh has stepped down. Barrow, on his twitter handle on Friday, @adama_barrow said: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. “He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia.” Barrow on Thursday took the oath of office…

The post Gambia: Jammeh steps down appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

