Gambia: Jammeh steps down
Abuja – President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that defeated president Yayah Jammeh has stepped down.
Barrow, on his twitter handle on Friday, @adama_barrow said: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down.
“He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia.”
Barrow on Thursday took the oath of office as Gambia’s new president.
He was sworn-in about 5p.m. Senegalese time at the Gambian High Commission in Dakar, Senegal.
Barrow succeeded Yahya Jammeh, who lost in the Dec. 1 presidential election and refused to vacate office when his term expired midnight on Thursday.
