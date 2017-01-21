Gambia: Jammeh to go into exile as ECOWAS forces await briefing
Gambia’s former president, Yahya Jammeh will now leave Banjul on Saturday with President Alpha Conde of Guinea, to begin a new life in exile. This followed Friday’s final peace move by Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz. The two West African leaders travelled to Banjul to persuade the long-ruling Jammeh to leave peacefully…
