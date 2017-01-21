GAMBIA: Jammeh’s finally gone

Banjul, Gambia | AFP |

Yahya Jammeh, The Gambia’s leader for 22 years, flew out of the country Saturday after declaring he would step down and hand power to President Adama Barrow, ending a political crisis.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw Jammeh take off in an unmarked plane heading for an unspecified destination, seen off by a delegation of dignitaries and soldiers.

Jammeh waved to a small gathering of supporters on the tarmac dressed in his habitual white flowing robes, and the devout Muslim kissed a Koran before waving to the crowd.

He was accompanied by Guinea’s President Alpha Conde who in the last 48 hours negotiated an exit plan for Jammeh whose details have yet to be made public.

#BREAKING: #Gambia‘s ex-President #Jammeh has just arrived at airport dressed in usual white glowing gown with wife, to leave for exile pic.twitter.com/vC0XZpD20j — Alhagie Jobe (@freejobe39) January 21, 2017

Soldiers crying, women sobbing as they say goodbye to #Gambia longtime leader #Jammeh who has boarded the plane. pic.twitter.com/1lKTd0DFqD — Carley Petesch (@carleypetesch) January 21, 2017

We’re very pleased to see ex-President Yahya Jammeh step down & leave #TheGambia in a bloodless transition. — Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) January 21, 2017

I would like to inform you that the 2nd President of the Republic of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has left Gambia. #Gambia pic.twitter.com/fQoWJxYXiE — Adama Barrow (@adama_barrow) January 21, 2017

