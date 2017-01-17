Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: Jammeh’s support nosedives as sixth minister resigns in two days

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh

Gambia’s Minister of tourism and culture, Benjamin Roberts, on Tuesday announced his exit from government. The development shows that President Yahya Jammeh, who refused to recognise his loss in December 1 election, is becoming more isolated. Roberts is the sixth member in Jammeh’s cabinet to resign in less than 48 hours. Earlier, ministers of trade, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

