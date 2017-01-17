Gambia: Jammeh’s support nosedives as sixth minister resigns in two days
Gambia’s Minister of tourism and culture, Benjamin Roberts, on Tuesday announced his exit from government. The development shows that President Yahya Jammeh, who refused to recognise his loss in December 1 election, is becoming more isolated. Roberts is the sixth member in Jammeh’s cabinet to resign in less than 48 hours. Earlier, ministers of trade, […]
Gambia: Jammeh’s support nosedives as sixth minister resigns in two days
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG