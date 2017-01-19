Gambia: Jammeh’s whereabouts unknown as ECOMOG orders troop to capture him dead or alive
The whereabouts of the outgoing President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh was unknown as at Thursday. This was just as last-minute attempts by Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, to convince Jammeh to give up the presidency, failed. There are indications he may have gone into hiding in a bid to escape being further persuaded […]
Gambia: Jammeh’s whereabouts unknown as ECOMOG orders troop to capture him dead or alive
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG