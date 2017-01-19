Gambia: Jammeh’s whereabouts unknown as ECOMOG orders troops to capture him dead or alive

The whereabouts of the outgoing President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh was unknown as at Thursday. This was just as last-minute attempts by Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, to convince Jammeh to give up the presidency, failed. There are indications that he may have gone into hiding in a bid to escape being further…

The post Gambia: Jammeh’s whereabouts unknown as ECOMOG orders troops to capture him dead or alive appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

