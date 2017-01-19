Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: Jammeh’s whereabouts unknown as ECOMOG orders troops to capture him dead or alive

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Gambia, World | 0 comments

The whereabouts of the outgoing President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh was unknown as at Thursday. This was just as last-minute attempts by Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, to convince Jammeh to give up the presidency, failed. There are indications that he may have gone into hiding in a bid to escape being further…

