Gambia: Johnson-Sirleaf, Conde arrive Banjul again to beg Jammeh to step down

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Gambia, World | 0 comments

President of Guinea, Alpha Conde and that of Liberia, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf arrived Banjul, Gambia, on Friday for a last minute talk with outgoing President Yahya Jammeh. The deadline given to Jammeh to relinquish power to President-elect Adama Barrow expired at noon. Barrow was sworn-in at The Gambia Embassy in Dakar, Senegal on Thursday. Barrow has…

