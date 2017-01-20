Gambia: Johnson-Sirleaf, Conde storm in Banjul again to beg Jammeh to step down

President of Guinea Alpha Conde and that of Liberia, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf arrived Banjul, Gambia, on Friday for a last minute talk with outgoing President Yahya Jammeh.

The deadline given to Jammeh to relinquish power to President-elect Adama Barrow expired at noon.

Barrow was sworn-in at The Gambia Embassy in Daker, Senegal on Thursday.

Barrow has been in Senegal for several days at the request of West African leaders until his planned inauguration.

Speaking after taking oath of office in Dakar, he called on security forces to “demonstrate their loyalty” in a standoff with outgoing President of the country, Yahya Jammeh.

“From today on, I am the president of the Gambia regardless of whether you voted for me or not.”

“I command the chief of defence staff and officers of high command to demonstrate their loyalty to me as commander in chief without any delay.

“I command all members of the armed forces to remain in their barracks, those found wanting or in possession of firearms without my order will be considered rebels.”

Barrow defeated Jammeh in last month’s presidential election.

Although Jammeh initially conceded defeat, he later changed his mind citing irregularities during the polls.

This comes as a spokesperson for the Senegalese army confirmed troops have entered Gambia, following Jammeh’s refusal to step down as president of the country.

Some Gambians have taken to the social media to comment on the latest situation in their country.

‏@ruthmaclean tweeted, saying:`A Mauritania Airlines plane just l2In what may confirmed Barrow’s arrival in Banjul, Ruth Macleananded at Banjul airport. Unclear who’s on board.”

Evelyn Tremble ‏@DrumChronicles, tweeted that #Gambia #Banjul soldiers at airport to meet presidents of #Guinea and #Liberia flyiny in to try persuade defeated president Jammeh to leave.

Umaru Fofana ‏@UmaruFofana, said all set at the #Gambia now.

“As deadline clocks for Jammeh, aircraft just landed with Guinea & Mauritanian presidents.’’

Ruth MacleanVerified account ‏@ruthmaclean said “Uniformed soldiers marching onto tarmac at Banjul airport to meet the presidents of Guinea and Liberia, flying in to talk to Jammeh.

Meanwhile as events unfold, Jammeh is reported to have fired what’s left of his cabinet after mass resignations, declared he would oversee all ministries himself

Fatu Camara ‏@Fatushow said “State TV announced that #Gambia’s #Jammeh has dissolved his cabinet and will form new cabinet in a few days. It seems he is still in denial.’’

Umaru Fofana ‏@UmaruFofana said “ECOMIG troops halted & told not to enter #Gambia capital until a visit on Friday by a foreign leader presumably to fly out Yahyah Jammeh.

