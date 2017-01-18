Gambia: Lawmakers give Jammeh 3 months of grace in office
Gambia lawmakers have extended President Yahya Jammeh’s stay in office by 90 days. The lawmakers had on Wednesday given the controversial leader another 3 months of grace. as announced on the country’s State television. This, report says is to ward off any form of military action and violence that may result from his insistence to […]
Gambia: Lawmakers give Jammeh 3 months of grace in office
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG