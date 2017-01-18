Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: Lawmakers give Jammeh 3 months of grace in office

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh

Gambia lawmakers have extended President Yahya Jammeh’s stay in office by 90 days. The lawmakers had on Wednesday given the controversial leader another 3 months of grace. as announced on the country’s State television. This, report says is to ward off any form of military action and violence that may result from his insistence to […]

