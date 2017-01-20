Gambia: Military Forces Halt Operation, Give Jammeh Deadline
West African armies halted an operation in Gambia aimed at installing the country’s new president, Adama Barrow, on Thursday so regional leaders could make one last attempt to convince longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh to step aside. Barrow took the oath of office on Thursday at Gambia’s embassy in Senegal, calling for international support from West […]
