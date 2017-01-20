Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: Military Forces Halt Operation, Give Jammeh Deadline

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

West African armies halted an operation in Gambia aimed at installing the country’s new president, Adama Barrow, on Thursday so regional leaders could make one last attempt to convince longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh to step aside. Barrow took the oath of office on Thursday at Gambia’s embassy in Senegal, calling for international support from West […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

