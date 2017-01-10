Gambia: Nigeria On Standby To Evacuate Citizens

Jamiu Yisa The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on foreign affairs and diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the federal government of Nigeria is on standby to evacuate its citizens in The Gambia if the need arises. It was reliably gathered that crisis is brewing in The Gambia over the refusal of President Yahaya Jammeh to step down after losing the election, with supporters of Adama Barrow, the winner, vowing to swear him in on January 19 when Jammeh’s tenure will elapse. Nigeria president, Buhari is currently meeting with leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the situation in Gambia.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

