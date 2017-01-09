Gambia: Nigeria On Standby To Evacuate Citizens

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, has said that the federal government is ‘on standby’ to evacuate Nigerians in the Gambia if the need arises.

As the crisis continues to thicken, as a result of the refusal of President Yahaya Jammeh to step down after losing the election, and supporters of Adama Barrow, the winner, pledging to swear him in on January 19 after Jammeh’s tenure elapses.

The Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is presently meeting with leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the situation in the Gambia.

In another development, Dabiri responded to a Twitter user’s question yesterday, where she stated that Nigeria was prepared to relocate its citizens should the need arise.

According to the tweet from a man simply called Daud,“@abikedabiri Please what is the government doing to evacuate Nigerians in Gambia? They will be target if things get out of hands.”

Dabiri’s response was, “Hopefully not. Optimistic in intervention of our heads of state. However, Nigeria on standby if evacuation needed.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

