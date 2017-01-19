Gambia: Nigerian, Senegalese Troops Ready to Enforce Election Mandate as Parliament Extends Jammeh’s Tenure by 3 Months
Senegalese troops amassed at the border with Gambia as the clock ticked down on Gambian President Yahya Jammeh’s time in office and with the inauguration of his successor due Thursday. The soldiers had arrived at the Senegalese border town of Karang, while the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) deployed fighter jets and troops to Senegal ahead […]
