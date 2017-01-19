Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Nigerian, Senegalese Troops Ready to Enforce Election Mandate as Parliament Extends Jammeh’s Tenure by 3 Months

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

Senegalese troops amassed at the border with Gambia as the clock ticked down on Gambian President Yahya Jammeh’s time in office and with the inauguration of his successor due Thursday. The soldiers had arrived at the Senegalese border town of Karang, while the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) deployed fighter jets and troops to Senegal ahead […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.