Gambia: Nigerian troops fully deployed

The Nigerian troops arrived Dakar, the capital of Senegal on Thursday in accordance with the mandate of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The Force Commander, Operation restore Democracy in the Gambia, Air Commodore, Tajudeen Yusuf, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria said the troops would to restore democracy in the Gambia. Yusuf said that some of the troops arrived on Wednesday, adding that with the arrival of other set on Thursday, the military had been sufficiently deployed and ready to do what they knew better.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

