Gambia: Now that Jammeh stays put, ECOWAS considers military option

The Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow, has left the country after talks failed to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down. Nigeria’s president flew to Banjul to try to broker a deal but Mr Jammeh would not relinquish power. Mr Barrow is now heading to Mali, where he will meet West African leaders attending a summit there.

