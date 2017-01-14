Gambia: Now that Jammeh stays put, ECOWAS considers military option
The Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow, has left the country after talks failed to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down. Nigeria’s president flew to Banjul to try to broker a deal but Mr Jammeh would not relinquish power. Mr Barrow is now heading to Mali, where he will meet West African leaders attending a summit there.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
