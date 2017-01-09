Gambia: Onyeama speaks on West African Leaders resolutions over Jammeh

Minister of Foregn Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama speaks on the resolutions of today’s meeting of West African Leaders on the Political Situation in The Gambia, hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The post Gambia: Onyeama speaks on West African Leaders resolutions over Jammeh appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

