Momodou Pa Njie: Yahya Jammeh fires ambassador to Senegal as tensions grow – International Business Times UK

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in World


Momodou Pa Njie: Yahya Jammeh fires ambassador to Senegal as tensions grow
Momodou Pa Njie second ambassador to be recalled after urging Jammeh to accept election defeat and step down. Ludovica Iaccino. By Ludovica Iaccino. January 6, 2017 11:27 GMT. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: …
West Africa: Yaya Jammeh Has No Chance of Winning Ecowas in WarAllAfrica.com
Why Ekweremadu is wrong on Gambian crisis, by Jideofor AdibeThe Eagle Online
Nigeria pledges to ensure Jammeh hands over peacefullyThe Point
Nigerian Bulletin –Guardian –Ottawa Citizen –Front Page Africa
all 25 news articles »

