Momodou Pa Njie: Yahya Jammeh fires ambassador to Senegal as tensions grow – International Business Times UK
|
International Business Times UK
|
Momodou Pa Njie: Yahya Jammeh fires ambassador to Senegal as tensions grow
International Business Times UK
Momodou Pa Njie second ambassador to be recalled after urging Jammeh to accept election defeat and step down. Ludovica Iaccino. By Ludovica Iaccino. January 6, 2017 11:27 GMT. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: …
West Africa: Yaya Jammeh Has No Chance of Winning Ecowas in War
Why Ekweremadu is wrong on Gambian crisis, by Jideofor Adibe
Nigeria pledges to ensure Jammeh hands over peacefully
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG