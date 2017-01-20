Gambia: President Barrow confirms Jammeh’s acceptance to step down
By Anthony Ogbonna
Gambian President, Adama Barrow has confirmed that former and embattled President, Yahaya Jammeh has agreed to step down.
In a tweet some minutes ago, President Barrow, wrote, “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia.”
I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia
— Adama Barrow (@adama_barrow) 20 January 2017
For full details, read: Breaking: Jammeh writes acceptance speech to cede power to new Gambian President, Barrow
Also watch Gambian army chief, Ousman pledge allegiance to new President Barrow.
#Gambia The Chief of Defence staff Ousman Badjie pledges solidarity to President Barrow and said his men won’t fight pic.twitter.com/AKTApTIbqd
— MamaLinguere Sarr (@mamasarr) 20 January 2017
