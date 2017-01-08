GAMBIA: President Buhari to Host ECOWAS Leaders Tomorrow In Abuja

In furtherance of his mandate as mediator, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari will be hosting four other West African leaders to a meeting aimed at avoiding violence and preserving democracy in The Gambia.

President Buhari, and the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama as Mediator and Co-Mediator respectively, have also been mandated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure the safety of the President-elect, Adama Barrow and ensure a peaceful handover of power on January 19.

The meeting in Abuja is following the one in Accra on the sidelines of the inauguration of that country’s President which expressed the readiness of the leaders of the sub-region to continue the pursuit of dialogue with the leaders of The Gambia.

The Presidents of Liberia and Senegal, the Vice President of Sierra-Leone and ex-President Mahama are expected at the meeting.