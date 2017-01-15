Gambia: President-elect Barrow to remain in Senegal until swearing-in

Mr. Barrow reportedly arrived in Dakar shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The post Gambia: President-elect Barrow to remain in Senegal until swearing-in appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

