Gambia Presidential crisis: Buhari to host African leaders in Abuja on Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday host four West African leaders to a meeting aimed at “avoiding violence and preserving democracy in The Gambia.” This was contained in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and sent to DAILY POST on Sunday. The statement disclosed that […]
