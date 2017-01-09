Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia Presidential crisis: Buhari to host African leaders in Abuja on Monday

Jan 9, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday host four West African leaders to a meeting aimed at “avoiding violence and preserving democracy in The Gambia.” This was contained in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and sent to DAILY POST on Sunday. The statement disclosed that […]

