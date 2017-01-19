GAMBIA: Saidy Abandons Jammeh, Resigns As Vice President
Gambia’s Vice President, Isatou Njie Saidy, has resigned. Saidy abandoned President Yahya Jammeh, 24 hours to the deadline issued to him by African leaders to hand over to opposition leader, Adama Barrow. She announced her resignation hours before official end of the tenure of Mr. Jammeh’s administration as the country’s political impasse gets worse over…
The post GAMBIA: Saidy Abandons Jammeh, Resigns As Vice President appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG