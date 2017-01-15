Gambia: Senegal habours Barrow until Thursday swearing-in

The Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow is to remain in Senegal until his planned inauguration on Thursday, state media in Senegal say. The move was requested by West African leaders after a Mali summit, APS said. President Yahya Jammeh, who initially admitted election defeat, says he will not step down until May, when the supreme court can hear his challenge.

