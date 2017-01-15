Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Senegal habours Barrow until Thursday swearing-in

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow is to remain in Senegal until his planned inauguration on Thursday, state media in Senegal say. The move was requested by West African leaders after a Mali summit, APS said. President Yahya Jammeh, who initially admitted election defeat, says he will not step down until May, when the supreme court can hear his challenge.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.