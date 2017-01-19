Gambia: Senegalese troops reach border, set to attack Jammeh
Senegalese troops have moved towards the Gambian border and are ready to force President Yahya Jammeh to stand down. “We are ready and are awaiting the deadline at midnight,” Col Abdou Ndiaye, a spokesman for the Senegalese military was quoted as saying by Reuters. Senegal had given Jammeh a Wednesday midnight deadline, after the Economic…
The post Gambia: Senegalese troops reach border, set to attack Jammeh appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG