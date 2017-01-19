Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: Senegalese troops reach border, set to attack Jammeh

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Gambia, World

Senegalese troops have moved towards the Gambian border and are ready to force President Yahya Jammeh to stand down. “We are ready and are awaiting the deadline at midnight,” Col Abdou Ndiaye, a spokesman for the Senegalese military was quoted as saying by Reuters. Senegal had given Jammeh a Wednesday midnight deadline, after the Economic…

