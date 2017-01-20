Gambia: Troops take over Jammeh’s village, set to arrest him if he fails to hand over 12pm [VIDEO]
The Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) has taken over large parts of The Gambia following the refusal of the outgoing president, Yahya Jammeh’s to hand over power to Adama Barrow. The Military troops are now in Banjul, the capital and were met with almost no resistance. However, the region of Kanilai, […]
