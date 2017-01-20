Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Troops take over Jammeh’s village, set to arrest him if he fails to hand over 12pm [VIDEO]

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

Jammeh 3828

The Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) has taken over large parts of The Gambia following the refusal of the outgoing president, Yahya Jammeh’s to hand over power to Adama Barrow. The Military troops are now in Banjul, the capital and were met with almost no resistance. However, the region of Kanilai, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Gambia: Troops take over Jammeh’s village, set to arrest him if he fails to hand over 12pm [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.