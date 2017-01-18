Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: VP Isatou Njie Saidy, Minister Resign from Jammeh’s Cabinet

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

The Gambia’s Vice President, Isatou Njie Saidy, and the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology and Religious Affairs, Dr. Aboubacar Senghore, have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh‘s government, hours to the inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow. Jammeh had refused to hand over power to Barrow, saying that external forces meddled in the December 1 […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.