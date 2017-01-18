Gambia: VP Isatou Njie Saidy, Minister Resign from Jammeh’s Cabinet
The Gambia’s Vice President, Isatou Njie Saidy, and the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology and Religious Affairs, Dr. Aboubacar Senghore, have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh‘s government, hours to the inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow. Jammeh had refused to hand over power to Barrow, saying that external forces meddled in the December 1 […]
