Gambia: VP Isatou Njie Saidy, Minister Resign from Jammeh’s Cabinet

The Gambia’s Vice President, Isatou Njie Saidy, and the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology and Religious Affairs, Dr. Aboubacar Senghore, have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh‘s government, hours to the inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow. Jammeh had refused to hand over power to Barrow, saying that external forces meddled in the December 1 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

