GAMBIA: Why YAHYA JAMMEH’s Tenure Was Extended

MyNaijaInfo.com

GAMBIA Extend YAHYA JAMMEH’s Tenure. Gambia’s National Assembly, Today (Wednesday) passed a resolution that gave the incumbent president Yahya Jammeh a three-month tenure extension, Reuters reported quoting Gambian state television. Jammeh lost to opposition candidate Adama Barrow in the December 2016 presidential elction after ruling the West African nation for 22 years. But he later announced that the the election results were flawed and unacceptable. ALSO READ: Nigerian Warship Sails To Gambia Ahead of Thursday’s Inauguration On Tuesday, he declared a state of emergency just two days before he is due to step down, citing “extraordinary” foreign interference in the country’s post-electoral crisis. The declaration was necessary, he said on state television, after the “unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign inference in the December 1 presidential elections and also in the internal affairs of The Gambia.” -Guardian

The post GAMBIA: Why YAHYA JAMMEH’s Tenure Was Extended appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

