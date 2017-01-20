Gambia: Yahya Jammeh agrees to relinquish power
The president-elect of Gambia Mr Adama Barrow, has confirmed that President Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down and hand over power. Mr Barrow announced Mr Jammeh’s decision in a tweet on his Twitter handle. This is coming just as a delegation of West African leaders left Gambia’s presidential residence where they had sought to […]
The post Gambia: Yahya Jammeh agrees to relinquish power appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG