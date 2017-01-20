Gambia: Yahya Jammeh agrees to relinquish power

The president-elect of Gambia Mr Adama Barrow, has confirmed that President Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down and hand over power. Mr Barrow announced Mr Jammeh’s decision in a tweet on his Twitter handle. This is coming just as a delegation of West African leaders left Gambia’s presidential residence where they had sought to […]

The post Gambia: Yahya Jammeh agrees to relinquish power appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

