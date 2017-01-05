Gambian army chief, opts to fully back embattled Jammeh

OUSMAN Badjie, head of The Gambian Army, has given his full backing to President Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down after losing the last election. Adama Barrow, candidate of the opposition party, trounced Jammeh, who initially accepted the result but changed his mind nine days later, citing electoral “abnormalities.” In a letter to […]

