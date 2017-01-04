Pages Navigation Menu

Gambian Army Chief Pledges Allegiance To Jammeh As Adama Barrow Trends On Twitter

The Chief of Gambia’s Army has pledged his ‘unalloyed’ allegiance to the country’s president, Yahya Jammeh, amid a deepening political crisis and rumours of Adama Barrow’s assassination.

In December 2016, Mr Jammeh suffered a surprise electoral defeat to Mr Barrow.

President Jammeh had initially accepted the result but changed his mind days later, citing electoral “abnormalities”.

In a letter to the pro-government newspaper, Gen Ousman Badjie pledged the “unflinching loyalty and support of the Gambia Armed Forces” to Mr Jammeh.

Gen Badjie’s intervention follows the threat of military action by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) if Mr Jammeh refuses to leave office on 19 January.

President Jammeh has said any such intervention would constitute an act of war.

Yahya Jammeh, right, lost the election to Adama Barrow, left

Mr Barrow’s team had previously claimed the support of Gen Badjie. The army’s support is seen as critical in building a transition after Mr Jammeh’s 22 years in power.

Meanwhile, an unverified report has overwhelmed the internet claiming that Barrow has been killed by unknown assailants.

CBN TV claimed that the assailants overpowered the security guards of Mr. Barrow, leaving two of the guards dead and other six injured from gunshots.

The media house also pointed the accusing finger at President Jammeh, as the ‘prime suspect’ – an accusation he vehemently denied.

360nobs cannot ascertain the veracity of the report as several sources and media outlets have also dismissed the rumour as spurious and untrue.

Meanwhile, see tweets below as Adama Barrow trends on Twitter:

