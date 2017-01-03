Gambian electoral chairman flees over death threats
Chairman of the Gambian Electoral Commission, Alieu Momar Njie has fled the country following threats to his life. His nephew, Modou Njie told newsmen that Alieu fled due to threats he received. He was not willing to leave but the family had to put pressure on him. I understand that he is currently outside Gambia,” […]
This post Gambian electoral chairman flees over death threats appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG