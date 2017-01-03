Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambian electoral chairman flees over death threats

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Gambia | 0 comments

Chairman of the Gambian Electoral Commission, Alieu Momar Njie has fled the country following threats to his life. His nephew, Modou Njie told newsmen that Alieu fled due to threats he received. He was not willing to leave but the family had to put pressure on him. I understand that he is currently outside Gambia,” […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Gambian electoral chairman flees over death threats appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.