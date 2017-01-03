Gambian electoral chairman flees over death threats

Chairman of the Gambian Electoral Commission, Alieu Momar Njie has fled the country following threats to his life. His nephew, Modou Njie told newsmen that Alieu fled due to threats he received. He was not willing to leave but the family had to put pressure on him. I understand that he is currently outside Gambia,” […]

