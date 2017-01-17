Gambian Foreign Minister Resigns As She Dumps President Jammeh

Two days to what is supposed to be his handover date, President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia has lost a close ally as his foreign minister, Neneh MacDouall-Gaye, has resigned from office.

Mrs. MacDouall-Gaye’s resignation comes barely a week after Gambia’s information minister, Sheriff Bojang, resigned and fled the country in protest over the refusal of Mr. Jammeh to accept the result of December’s presidential election.

Mrs. MacDouall-Gaye on Monday resigned from Mr. Jammeh’s cabinet saying she could no longer perform her duties effectively under “the prevailing circumstances.”

“This letter serves as a formal notice of my resignation as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of The Gambia,” Mrs. MacDouall-Gaye wrote.

“After due deliberation, I am of the conviction that under the prevailing circumstances I cannot effectively serve as foreign minister,” she added.

She thanked Mr. Jammeh for the opportunity to serve the country while praying to Allah that the country’s political “impasse be resolved peacefully to the pride of The Gambia nation.”

Mrs. MacDouall-Gaye, one of the country’s famous broadcasters was one the most trusted allies of Mr. Jammeh. She had served as the country’s ambassador to the United States, minister of trade, industry and employment, and minister of communication, information and technology.