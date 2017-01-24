Gambian President Barrow Appoints Jammeh’s Ex-Minister As Vice-President

Gambian President Adama Barrow has announced the appointment of an ex-minister to former President Yahya Jammeh as Vice President.

The appointment of Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, a former Health Minister, as the Vice President, is Mr. Barrow’s first appointment since he took office on January 19.

Tambajang is a prominent pro-democracy activist who was the driving force behind forming a coalition of opposition parties that rallied behind Barrow during the Dec. 1 presidential election.

Speaking on the appointment, the country’s Spokesman Halifa Sallah said she was appointed to correct the gender balance in Barrow’s administration.

“Consideration has been given in terms of balance of the constitution of the cabinet,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Barrow is planning to return to Gambia on Tuesday, as West African troops have secured the country, Sallah, his spokesperson said on Monday.

Mr. Barrow will return to the capital, Banjul, from neighbouring Senegal, where he sought refuge for security reasons.

His return to Gambia comes after his predecessor left for Equatorial Guinea on Saturday, after weeks of pressure from West African leaders to step down.

There are also strong indications that Gambians, in droves, have started to return home from neighbouring Senegal on Monday, hours after ECOWAS troops secured Banjul and took control over the seat of government, State House.

Dozens of buses carried Gambians back across the border, while checkpoints were crowded with those waiting to cross on foot, bicycle or by car.

No less than 45,000 Gambians had fled to Senegal since the election, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The post Gambian President Barrow Appoints Jammeh’s Ex-Minister As Vice-President appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

